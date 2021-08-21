A former volunteer with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is facing sex abuse charges for allegedly sexually abusing a victim younger than 13-years-old.
Marshall Grear is facing one first degree criminal sexual conduct charge and four third degree sexual criminal conduct charges. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said Grear has been involved with the sheriff’s office for some time but has been inactive for a couple of years.
“This guy has been involved with the sheriff’s office for decades, he’s been inactive for a couple years. Flint Township did the investigation, I only met him once or twice, he’s never been paid, just a volunteer and that has since been severed,” Swanson said.
Every volunteer goes through a background check according to the sheriff’s office.
