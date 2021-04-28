A former deputy with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office has been arraigned on sex charges.
"We arrested one of our own sheriff's deputies," Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.
It is alleged 24-year-old Benjamen Reinhart was sending inappropriate messages to a decoy posing as a minor. He has been charged with using the internet to communicate with another to commit a crime, child sexually abusive activity, and accosting children for immoral purposes.
He’s been working with the sheriff’s office since July 2019 and his last day of service was Sunday, April 25. Shortly after, he was arrested.
"Deputy Reinhart, who is now former deputy, corrections deputy, who is 24-years-old from Gaines Township, chatted 446 messages, 118 of them and six pictures while he was on duty," Swanson said.
According to the sheriff’s office, Reinhart had more than 400 correspondents with someone he believed was a minor.
"Sending graphic pictures and almost demanding the decoy send graphic pictures in return of themselves," Swanson said.
Swanson said Reinhart's arrest is embarrassing for the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, but he is quick to point out Reinhart doesn't represent who they are. Swanson said his employees must maintain a high level of professionalism. Those who fail to meet those standards will be dealt with accordingly.
"When he walked out of the sheriff's jail from duty at 6 p.m. on a Sunday, just three days ago, within 12 hours he was arrested. His house was raided. He was charged. He was arraigned, and he was fired. That's how you break the code of silence people think exists in law enforcement," Swanson said.
Reinhart has bonded out of jail. There is no word yet on his next court date.
