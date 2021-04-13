A former Genesee County teacher has been accused of misconduct involving a former student.
35-year-old Michael Paris of Grand Blanc Township is facing three charges of criminal sexual conduct, in a crime that occurred in November of 2014.
Investigators said the reported victim was 16 at the time. He was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct which involves penetration.
Paris was formally charged on Saturday and jailed over the weekend.
He was scheduled to receive a tether Monday and will be back in court on April 22.
