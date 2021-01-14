Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has been arraigned after an investigation of the Flint water crisis.
He was arraigned on two charges of willful neglect of duty in the 67th District Court in Genesee County on Thursday, Jan. 14.
Snyder pleaded not guilty to both charges.
His bond is set at $10,000 and has been ordered not to leave the state without notifying the court.
Snyder is due back for a pre-trial on Jan. 19 at 8:30 a.m.
Snyder's attorney, Brian Lennon, issued the following statement on Jan. 14:
“The two misdemeanor charges filed today against former Gov. Rick Snyder are wholly without merit and this entire situation is puzzling.
Today, the Michigan Office of Special Counsel unsealed two misdemeanor charges of willful neglect of duty against former Gov. Rick Snyder, which carry a maximum penalty of up to one year in prison or up to $1,000 in fines.
Today’s scheduled press conference by the Office of Special Counsel to announce criminal charges shows they prefer to prosecute in the court of public opinion rather than in a court of law.
Even after news of the charges was first leaked to the press, the Office of Special Counsel refused to provide former Gov. Snyder with a copy of or at least confirmation of the charges against him before today’s arraignment.
It would be a travesty to waste additional taxpayer dollars pursuing these bogus misdemeanor charges. We are confident Gov. Snyder will be fully exonerated if this flimsy case goes to trial.
Today’s charges do nothing to bring justice to the people of Flint. These unjustified allegations do nothing to resolve a painful chapter in the history of our state. Today’s actions merely perpetrate an outrageous political persecution.”
Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich (D-Flint) issued the following statement:
“Today, our country is reminded that, no matter your position, power, or wealth, when you abuse the powers of your office and harm the very people you were sworn to serve, you will be held accountable.
These charges tell a story of broad systemic failure. I raised my voice against this for years, but these people lied to me, they lied to the people of Flint, they lied to everyone. They caused unforgivable harm to Flint’s children and betrayed the trust of a city.
While criminal charges can’t undo the lifetime effects of lead exposure, nor can they bring back our loved ones lost to Legionnaires’, legal action does mean that those who inflicted pain on every member of this community will have to answer for their crimes.”
Former Michigan health chief Nick Lyon is charged with nine counts of involuntary manslaughter in the Flint water crisis, according to the Associated Press.
Lyon's attorney, Chip Chamberlain, issued the following statement:
"Today our client, Nick Lyon, and his family learned that once again he has been charged by the Attorney General's office with serious offenses stemming from the switch in Flint's municipal water supply almost seven years ago.
Our hearts go out to Flint citizens who have endured the fallout from that decision. But it does not help the people of Flint – or our criminal justice system – for the State to charge innocent people with crimes. Mr. Lyon is innocent.
He did not make the decision to switch the water supply and had nothing to do with handling the water. Everything he did as director of the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services (MDHHS) he did based on the advice of highly trained epidemiologists and public health scientists and experts who themselves were looking at the science and following the data.
It’s apparent that once again, the Attorney General has ignored the facts and the evidence. This is a dangerous day for state employees."
