The Associated Press is reporting former Governor Rick Snyder, whose administration was responsible for switching Flint’s water source from Detroit to the Flint river, is being charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty.
The ultimate result of that switch created the Flint water crisis, in which around 100,000 residents ended up drinking water contaminated with lead.
In March of 2016, in testimony before Congress, Snyder called the crisis “a failure of government at all levels: local, state, and federal officials. We all failed the families of flint.”
According to his attorney Brian Lennon, Snyder will be arraigned Thursday.
In a statement to TV5, Lennon reiterated a point he made Jan. 13, they believe there is no evidence to support criminal charges.
He went on to say the Attorney General’s office of special counsel, has not provided a copy or confirmation of the charges. So, it's difficult to comment on something they haven't seen.
According to court documents, the charges against Snyder could result in up to a $1000 fine and one year in jail.
Something that former Flint mayor Karen Weaver calls a slap in the face.
“You think about the lives that could have been saved and the lives that’s been changed and what flint would not have had to go through and I think it’s absolutely awful that that’s all he gets,” Weaver said.
