Former Gov. Rick Snyder’s attorney has filed a motion to dismiss the charges against him in Genesee County for the Flint water crisis.
The motion filed Monday asks the court to quash the indictment and dismiss the case.
Snyder’s attorney alleges two things in the document, the first being the judge had no jurisdiction to approve the indictment because the alleged illegal acts happened in Lansing, not Genesee County.
The second is that because Snyder was in Lansing when the alleged acts occurred, the case should be dismissed in Genesee County.
In the motion, Snyder’s attorney said Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud opposes the motion.
The Attorney General's Office said they have not yet seen the motion.
