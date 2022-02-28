A former Grand Blanc High School English teacher accused of misconduct involving a former student has pled guilty to criminal sexual conduct charges.
Michael Paris, 35, was initially charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree in a crime that occurred in November of 2014.
Investigators said the reported victim was 16 at the time and the initial charges involved penetration.
Paris plead guilty Monday to three amended charges of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree with multiple variables, according to court records. Criminal sexual conduct in the second degree involves sexual contact.
Paris has a sentencing date scheduled for April 8 at 9 a.m. He faces up to 15 years in prison.
