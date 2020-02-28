A former Bay City business is hoping to get rid of its remaining items at a two-day liquidation sale.
Historic Putz’s Hardware store closed in December after over 100 years, and is holding an inventory fixture and estate sale on Feb. 29 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and March 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to store management, items dating back to the early 20th century will be listed for sale.
The store asks that if you plan on buying large items to bring help.
Cash, credit cards and checks will be accepted.
Putz's Hardware is located at 201 Salzburg Avenue.
You can view many of the items for sale here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.