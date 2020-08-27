The former president of the international United Auto Workers union has been charged.
Dennis Williams was charged on Thursday, Aug. 27 for conspiring with other UAW officials to embezzle UAW funds, according to U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider.
The 67-year-old was charged with conspiring with former UAW President Gary Jones and others to embezzle UAW dues money between 2010 and September 2019.
Williams served as the president of the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Workers of America between June 2014 and June 2018.
Williams allegedly conspired with at least six other senior UAW officials in a multi-year conspiracy to embezzle money from the UAW for his and other senior UAW officials' personal benefit, the United States Attorney's Office said.
"UAW officials concealed hundreds of thousands of dollars in personal expenditures in the cost of UAW conferences held in Palm Springs, California, Coronado, California, and Missouri. Between 2010 and 2018, former UAW President and co-defendant Gary Jones and other UAW officials submitted fraudulent expense forms seeking reimbursement from the UAW’s Detroit headquarters for expenditures supposedly incurred in connection with UAW leadership and training conferences. In truth, however, Williams and his coconspirators used the conferences to conceal the hundreds of thousands of dollars in UAW funds spent on lavish entertainment and personal spending for the conspirators," the United States Attorney's Office said.
Williams faces a maximum of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. He is the 15th defendant to be charged in connection to this criminal investigation, which is ongoing.
“The charges today are further steps forward in our relentless effort to ensure that the over 400,000 men and women of the UAW have honest and ethical leadership,” Schneider said. “The UAW’s members deserve leaders dedicated to serving the members and their families, not serving themselves.”
