A 71-year-old former Jackson-based investment advisor has been ordered to pay back the $700,000 he is accused of stealing from an elderly couple.
Robert Byrkit Morley Jr. pleaded no contest to one felony count of conducting a criminal enterprise on Aug. 16, 2019.
On Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, Morley was ordered to pay full restitution.
While Morley was a registered investment advisor in Jackson, he stole money from an elderly couple who entrusted him with their life savings between 2007 and 2014, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.
“When people, particularly seniors, choose to invest their hard-earned money, they shouldn’t have to worry about whether they’ll get cheated by their advisers, those who are supposed to be good stewards of their financial futures,” Nessel said. “Michigan families deserve better, and I’m pleased Mr. Morley has been ordered to repay the victims all the money he stole for his own personal gain.”
The discovery was made when the trustee and heirs of the couple’s estate made several unsuccessful attempts to secure the money from Morley after the couple died, the Attorney General’s Office said.
A complaint was filed with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, which revoked Morley’s license.
“Our LARA investigators led the way in exposing this crime and we are pleased to see that the court ordered Mr. Morley to fully repay the victims,” said LARA Director Orlene Hawks. “LARA is committed to taking appropriate action against licensees who take advantage of people’s trust; we truly appreciate the hard work of Attorney General Nessel and her team on this case.”
Morley was sentenced to four years to 20 years in prison with credit for 454 days served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.