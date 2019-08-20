A 70-year-old former Jackson-based investment advisor accused of stealing $700,000 from his clients pleaded no contest on Friday.
Robert Byrkit Morley Jr. pleaded no contest to one felony count of conducting a criminal enterprise.
He was originally charged with one count of conducting a criminal enterprise and 29 counts of felony embezzlement.
Morley was a registered investment advisor in Jackson from 2007 and 2014, the state’s Attorney General’s Office said.
He is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from an elderly couple who entrusted him with their life savings.
The discovery was made when the trustee and heirs of the couple’s estate made several unsuccessful attempts to secure the money from Morley after the couple died, the Attorney General’s Office said.
A complaint was filed with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, which revoked Morley’s license.
As part of his plea, Morley paid $120,000 toward restitution on Friday. He is required to pay the remaining $580,000 through a restitution order.
He faces up to 20 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 21.
Morley will remain in the Jackson County Jail until his sentencing.
“Michigan residents trust investment advisors to help them save for the future, not take everything they have for personal enrichment,” State Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “While Mr. Morley’s victims may be deceased, he still has a responsibility to repay the money he stole. This plea agreement ensures that the victims’ assets will be passed down to their heirs, and that Mr. Morley will not be permitted to benefit from his crimes.”
