Former judge pleads guilty to misconduct in office after being accused of hiring women for sex

A former Michigan judge accused of hiring women for sex has pleaded guilty to misconduct in office.
Ex-Monroe County Judge Jarod Calkins pleaded guilty to four counts of misconduct in office, one for each of his victims, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced on Wednesday, Sept. 5.
Each charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
Calkins resigned from the Monroe County First District Court in June after charges were filed against him.
Calkins also admitted the facts stated in the affidavit filed by the Department of Attorney General were true, according to the department.
“While the initial charges were dismissed, the plea allows the four victims in the case to remain anonymous as they requested, while still ensuring justice is served,” the Department of Attorney General said in a press release.
Calkins was initially charged with one count of transporting a person for the purpose of prostitution and four counts of hiring women for the purpose of prostitution.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 29.
