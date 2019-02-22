The city of Grand Blanc said the Kmart plaza was sold on Friday, Feb. 22.
No word yet on what the area would be used for.
The city is soliciting ideas for what the property could be used for in the hopes that the new owner will take those suggestions into consideration.
“We are LOVING the positive comments. The developer will understand we love Target, Trader Joe's, Small eateries, small retail shops etc. Even if we can't get the big stores, they will understand more of the types of retail/restaurants the community would frequent. Keep the positive comments coming! :) We need to help the developer see what is important to OUR community,” the city wrote on its Facebook page.
The planning commission will see the development plans first. Meetings are held the third Monday of every month at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.