A former state lawmaker says he took a picture of an unusual deer: a buck with three antlers in the Upper Peninsula.
Steve Lindberg posted the photo to his Facebook page where he regularly shares pictures from the outdoors.
A veterinarian, Steve Edwards of Lakeview, says the deer is normal and healthy. Edwards says it's possible that something happened when the deer was an embryo before birth. He tells the Detroit Free Press that the three-antler deer is probably a "one-in-a-million thing."
The traditional deer hunting season starts Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.