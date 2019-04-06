An Argentine Township woman is charged with a felony count of embezzlement.
Forty-one-year-old Stephanie Blackburn is accused of embezzling more than $1,000 but less than $20,000.
Blackburn was the form president of the little league of Linden up to last October.
She is due back in court on April 11.
