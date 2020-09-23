No officers were directly indicted in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, the victim of a botched raid more than six months ago.
A grand jury weighed the evidence against three officers and only indicted former officer Brett Hankison with wanton endangerment after shots fired during the raid went into an adjacent apartment.
"I wasn't shocked, and I know other people weren't shocked," said Brian Booker.
Booker has a unique perspective on police-involved shootings.
He's the former Police Chief of Saginaw County's Buena Vista Township and a cousin of the late Milton Hall.
Hall was a knife-wielding, mentally ill black man shot to death while surrounded by police in Saginaw.
In that case, the city settled with Hall's family. However, no charges were brought against the officers.
Creating certain similarities to Breonna Taylor’s case in which the indicted officer was fired.
"It's a strange case, because he got fired for that,” Booker said. “You know civilly the family got the $12 million, but the $12 million don't buy the young lady back her life."
Booker says Taylor's death can serve as a catalyst for change.
For example, he says departments need to re-evaluate their use of search warrants.
He also says there needs to be more diversity in police departments, across the state.
And finally...
"There should be a national policy for policing,” he said. “Every department that has cameras, must have body cams. And if those body cams aren't on during an incident, then those departments should be looked at hard."
