Governor Gretchen Whitmer appointed two new members of the Board of Control for Saginaw Valley State University, including former Lt. Governor John Cherry.
“As lieutenant governor, John Cherry chaired the Michigan Commission on Higher Education that provided a road map for improving our state’s future by increasing educational attainment,” said SVSU President Donald Bachand. “We welcome his advocacy for public higher education and his career of public service to our Board.”
Cherry and SVSU Alumna Raj Weiner replace Scott Carmona and Jenee Velasquez, who served out their eight-year terms on the board.
Both began their terms Wednesday.
