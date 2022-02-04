Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday the former Macomb County Prosecutor charged with embezzlement, misconduct in the office, and conducting a criminal enterprise has been sent to circuit court.
Eric Smith will stand trial on for these charges:
- One count of conducting a criminal or racketeering enterprise, a 20-year felony.
- Five counts of embezzlement by a public official, 10-year felonies.
- One count of official misconduct in office, a five-year felony.
- One count of count tampering with evidence in a civil proceeding, a four-year felony.
- One count of accessory after the fact to Liston’s embezzlement by a public official, a five-year felony.
- One count of conspiracy to commit forgery, a 14-year felony and a $10,000 additional fine.
Macomb County’s assistant prosecutor and chief of operations, Derek Miller, who was charged with Smith in 2020 has also been ordered to stand trial.
Miller’s charges include one count of official misconduct in the office, a five-year felony, and one count of conspiracy to do illegal act in an illegal manner, also a five-year felony.
“When public officials fail to conduct themselves in accordance with the laws of our state, we must take swift action to restore the public’s confidence,” Nessel said. “No one is above the law. The judge’s decision today, sending this to trial on all charges, affirms that.”
Investigators discovered Smith and other conspirators used the money to buy make-up and flowers for specific secretaries, a security system for Smith’s home, garden benches for staffer’s homes, country club catering at parties, and more.
The total amount of money embezzled was about $600,000 since 2012, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
The forfeiture accounts are controlled by the county treasurer under statute rules. Investigators have discovered Smith had four accounts containing public money he controlled with officials knowing.
The accounts include bad check restitution, drug forfeiture, OWI and Warren drug court.
Smith and Miller have a scheduled circuit court arraignment for Feb. 28 at 1:30 p.m.
