A former county clerk has been arraigned on a larceny charge in connection with the withdrawal of $1,660 from the bank account of a 78-year-old Detroit-area woman.
Karen Spranger was released Friday on bond following an appearance in Warren District Court. She was arrested Thursday in a doughnut shop just north of Detroit.
The 66-year-old Spranger was a political unknown who rode President Donald Trump's popularity to the Macomb County clerk's job as a Republican. Trump got 53 percent of the county vote.
She spent 15 months as clerk before a judge removed her from office in 2018 . A judge said she wasn't living at a Warren house when she filed to run for clerk in 2016.
The Associated Press left a message Friday seeking comment from Spranger's attorney, Joseph Arnone.
