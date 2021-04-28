Former director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Robert Gordon will testify before the Michigan House Oversight Committee.
His hearing will start at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 29. The committee said it will examine Gordon's departure as director and severance agreement.
Gordon was paid $155,000 in a separation agreement after his resignation in January. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Gordon decided to waive the confidentiality portion of their agreement in March.
The House Oversight Committee voted 6-3 along party lines to subpoena Gordon on April 22.
Stay with TV5 as we’ll have continuing coverage of Gordon’s testimony.
