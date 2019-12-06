A former Michigan State University dean can no longer practice medicine.
William Strampel has permanently surrendered his medical license to practice as a doctor of osteopathic medicine.
He must also pay a $35,000 fine to the state of Michigan.
Strampel is the former dean of MSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Earlier this year, he was sentenced to a year in jail over accusations he harassed female students and failed to properly oversee doctor Larry Nassar.
Strampel was charged as part of the investigation into Nassar, the former MSU associate professor and USA Gymnastics doctor convicted of sexually abusing girls and women under his care over two decades.
