A former Michigan teacher has been charged with sex crimes, accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.
Michigan State Police were contacted in December regarding David Beckner. The person who contacted them said that when Beckner was a teacher at the Grace Baptist Church/School in 2006 he had a sexual relationship with a female student, who was believed to have been 16-or-17-years-old at the time.
Detectives learned the case had previously been investigated by MSP in 2013, but the Otsego County Prosecutor declined to issue charges.
This time, current Prosecutor Brendan Curran issued an eight-count felony warrant, charging Beckner with seven counts of CSC in the 3rd degree, and one count of CSC in the 4th degree.
Beckner worked for the Grace Baptist Church from Sept. 2004 until June of 2007. MSP said it does not appear that co-workers or supervisors at the church were aware of any alleged relationship.
Beckner, who now lives in Morgantown, West Virginia, turned himself in and was arraigned.
If you have any information, call the MSP Gaylord Post at 989-732-2778.
