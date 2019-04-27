Two former University of Michigan star athletes were in Mid-Michigan to raise money for a good cause.
Braylon Edwards and Jimmy King were signing autographs and meeting fans to raise money for the Fenton Moose Lodge and Meridian Services Rehab fund.
The fundraiser was hosted by Monroe Comic & Sports Card Conventions at the Moose Lodge from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 27.
The event also had 20 tables full of sports cards and memorabilia vendors, raffles, and a chance to win two Lions suite tickets.
Autograph were $25 and came with a free buffet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.