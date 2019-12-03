A former Livingston County judge pleaded guilty to a felony charge.
Theresa Brennan pleaded guilty to perjury, a 15-year felony, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday.
Two lesser charges of misconduct in office and evidence tampering were dropped.
The perjury charge was brought against Brennan when officers found she lied about deleting data in a deposition during her divorce.
The additional charges came from accusations that used staff to perform personal services and didn’t disclose a relationship with an investigating officer during a murder trial.
“This defendant violated the very tenets we as a society hold dear: truth, honor and justice,” Nessel said. “She made a mockery of her oath of office and undermined the integrity of the bench.”
In June the Michigan Supreme Court removed Brennan from office and prohibited from running for the same office for six years.
Part of her plea requires Brennan to tell the Michigan Attorney Grievance Commission about her conviction which could lead licensing sanctions, including disbarment.
Brennan is scheduled for sentencing at 2 p.m. on January 17.
