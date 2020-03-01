KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - Paintings created by a former Western Michigan University art professor that would have been thrown away, are now on display at the school's Richmond Center for Visual Arts.
WOOD-TV says 40 of Dwayne Lowder's paintings were donated to the university and will be part of an exhibition that presents nearly 50 years of his work.
The exhibit mostly is a display of paintings, but it also showcases Lowder's sculptures, photography and work in stained glass.
Lowder was a member of the WMU faculty from 1966 to 1982.
He died in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.