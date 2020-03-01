Boat sunk as Western Michigan loses in Cotton Bowl

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - Paintings created by a former Western Michigan University art professor that would have been thrown away, are now on display at the school's Richmond Center for Visual Arts.

WOOD-TV says 40 of Dwayne Lowder's paintings were donated to the university and will be part of an exhibition that presents nearly 50 years of his work.

The exhibit mostly is a display of paintings, but it also showcases Lowder's sculptures, photography and work in stained glass.

Lowder was a member of the WMU faculty from 1966 to 1982.

He died in 2018.

