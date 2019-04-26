A former county sheriff in southern Michigan could soon receive a pension for the epilepsy he developed 20 years after he was beaten in the head with a metal flashlight during an arrest.
The Lansing State Journal reports that the Municipal Employees Retirement System board voted Thursday to award a duty-related disability pension to former Eaton County Sheriff Sgt. Jim West. The approval also opens the door for the 49-year-old to receive health care coverage for the seizures he developed two decades after the 1997 beating.
Eaton County had argued that West's epilepsy wasn't connected to the beating, despite doctors saying the two were linked.
The retirement system's spokeswoman says the county has 60 days to file an appeal.
Eaton County Controller John Fuentes says he doesn't expect an appeal.
