A former Michigan teacher has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting two of his former students.
The alleged assaults took place in 2002 and 2003 while Aaron Willand, 42, worked at Grace Baptist School in Gaylord.
Two of Willand's former students contacted police in December 2018 and said Willand sexually assaulted them when he was their teacher, Michigan State Police said.
The victims were 12 and 14-years-old at the time of the alleged assaults, MSP said.
Willand, who now lives in Washington, returned to Michigan and turned himself in.
He has been charged with four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, eight counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, and three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Willand was released on a $20,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 21
