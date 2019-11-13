A former northern Michigan teacher was found dead in the Dominican Republic.
Patricia Anton, 63, was found in her home on the Dominican Republic, she had been bound, gagged and strangled to death, a family member confirmed.
Investigators said her phone, computer and TV were missing from the home, leading them to believed she was killed during a burglary.
Family said Anton had moved to the island more than decade ago. She was working for free as a teacher in one of the poorest areas of the Dominican Republic and loved her work.
She had worked at a Montessori school in the Traverse City area before moving to the Dominican Republic.
