As many families head inland to avoid the hurricane's wrath in Florida, one decided to take shelter in familiar territory. Michigan.
"it's pretty close to where we live. So, it's kind of scary,” said Sandi Georgen. “I'm kind of glad we're here at the moment but I’m wondering how our place is going to be when we get back."
Sandi is safe in Michigan but her home in Florida is always on her mind. Hurricane Dorian is closing in on the southeast coast. Georgen evacuated from the storm's path last Thursday.
"We just had a different mojo with this one,” she said. “That it wasn’t not one that we wanted to stick around with."
Georgen has ridden out other hurricanes in the past like Matthew in 2016.
"The wind was pretty violent you know and hearing that blowing at the windows and the door, we felt like it was expanding in and out from the pressure. It was pretty crazy," Georgen said.
That experience, along with her husband urging her to leave this time, is the reason they decided to visit Michigan after moving from the Great Lakes State in 2014.
Georgen hopes to leave for Florida in a few days. She tells us it's a drive she is dreading.
"It will feel very long,” Georgen said. “Probably just kind of anxious, just not knowing what you're going to be driving into."
