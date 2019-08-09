A former Mid-Michigan probation officer is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.
Ryan Purdy, 48, has been charged with 58 charges pertaining to the assaults that allegedly happened over several years.
Purdy, a former Saginaw County probation officer, was arraigned in Tuscola County on Thursday, Aug. 8.
He was charged with 29 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and 29 counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene said.
The assaults happened from 2013 through 2018 when the alleged victim was 15-years-old to 18-years-old, prosecutors allege.
Reene said Purdy lived in the same house as the victim at one time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.