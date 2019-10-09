The former CEO of the Mott Foundation, William White, died on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
He was 82-years-old.
The Mott Foundation called White one of the longest serving leaders of a major philanthropy in the country.
"While the trustees and staff of the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation are deeply saddened by Bill White’s passing, we will be forever grateful that we had the opportunity to benefit from his wisdom, wit and counsel for so many decades," the Mott Foundation said of White's passing.
You can learn more about White's philanthropic career here.
Congressman Dan Kildee issued the following statement on White's passing:
“Bill White has made an incredible impact on our community and communities around the world that will be felt for generations. Bill’s intellect and big heart were focused on improving the lives of people less fortunate. His philanthropic leadership at the Mott Foundation and work supporting afterschool programs bettered the lives of millions of Michigan’s children and families.
Bill had an enormous influence on my own work and career as well. Bill invested in me and in the ideas I brought to him in a way that encouraged and challenged me to do more and better.
Bill was a good man and a good friend. Our community will miss him dearly.”
State Senator Jim Ananich issued the following statement:
“Our hearts are broken to hear of Bill White’s passing. For decades, Bill has been a giant in the community, using his philanthropic platform to advance the lives of the people who call Flint home. You can find Bill’s fingerprints on just about every major initiative to improve Flint’s education and health, clean up the environment, and revitalize our downtown. Andrea and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the White family. Bill will be sorely missed.”
