Former Michigan State University head football coach George Perles has passed away, he was 85.
Michigan State University reports the former coach, athletic director, and football player died on Jan. 7 after previously being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
Perles was inducted into the Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2007 and led the Spartan football program from 1983-94. In 1987, Perles and the Spartans captured the Big Ten title and made the program’s first Rose Bowl appearance since 1966. He finished his Spartan coaching career with a 68-67-4 record.
“George was one of the most renowned coaches in America; everybody knew who Coach Perles was and what he brought to the game. He had tremendous success, winning the Rose Bowl and two Big Ten titles, and developed countless NFL players. I first got to know his reputation when I was a graduate assistant at Ohio State. He always brought a blue-collar mentality and really we’ve embraced a lot of things in our program over the years that came from him. He left a legacy and was an impactful figure,” said Michigan State Head Football Coach Mark Dantonio.
He also served as MSU Athletics Director from 1990-1992. It was during that time that a woman alleged that Perles covered up rape allegations against sports doctor Larry Nassar.
Perles, a Detroit native, was also a member of the Michigan State Board of Trustees from 2007-2018. Recently the Attorney General’s Office was reviewing documents related to Perles and the alleged forgiveness of his financial commitment in exchange for resigning from the board before the end of 2018.
Details of Perles’ funeral service are pending.
