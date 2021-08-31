A former captain with the Michigan State University Police Department pleaded guilty to driving with a high blood alcohol content (BAC) level and carrying a concealed pistol while under the influence.
“Those who vow to protect and serve must ensure they’re upholding that oath through their own conduct,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said.
In February, O’Brien was arrested after failing a sobriety test and refusing a preliminary breath test, according to the Attorney General’s Office. She pulled over on the shoulder of I-96 and Michigan State Police asked if she needed help.
MSP reported her BAC level was at 0.251. O’Brien’s police-issued pistol was in the back seat of her car when she was arrested.
Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon petitioned for a special prosecuting attorney and the Michigan Department of Attorney General retained prosecution of the case.
