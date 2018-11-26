The former Michigan State University President appeared before Eaton County District Court Judge Julie Reincke in Charlotte on Monday, Nov. 26.
Lou Anna Simon was arraigned on two felony charges and two misdemeanors that allege she lied to a peace officer about what she knew about Larry Nassar, the former university sports doctor who sexually abused young women for decades under his care.
>>Read more: Ex-MSU president charged with lying to police about Nassar<<
The felony charges carry up to four years in prison and a $5,000.
Reincke set a $5,000 personal recognizance bond with conditions that Simon does not leave the state and Simon must surrender her passport.
The next court date is Dec. 18th.
