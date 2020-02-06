Michigan State University’s 17th president has passed away.
John DiBiaggio served at the university from 1985 to 1992 and passed away on Feb. 1 at the age of 87.
According to the university, DiBiaggio grew up in Detroit, and was the first in his family to attend college. He would later become a three-time university president, serving at the University of Connecticut, Michigan State University and Tufts University in Massachusetts.
“John DiBiaggio was a true advocate for inclusion, service to others and, most of all, equitable access to higher education. His legacy is still felt on the banks of our Red Cedar and will be for generations to come. Our most sincere condolences go out to his family during this difficult time,” said MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D.
According to MSU, he was known for his commitment to the promotion of diversity and inclusion, along with global scholarship and research.
For more on his legacy at MSU, click here.
