Former NBA player Tim McCormick coaching kids at Saginaw YMCA

Kids in Saginaw County are leaving it all on the court.
Michigan native and former NBA pro Tim McCormick was at the Saginaw YMCA to coach aspiring athletes at a basketball and leadership camp.
“The Michigan Elite 25 is a group, that we go around the state and we teach young basketball players the fundamentals of basketball. It’s a basketball camp obviously,” McCormick said.
For 12-year-old Landry Gomez, it was a chance to burn some energy and build relationships.
“I like playing for fun and I thought it would be a lot of team-bonding because I brought some friends from my school,” Landry added.
More than 80 kids participated in the one-day-only camp. McCormick said he truly sees a transformation at the end of the day.
“When you see the kids at the beginning, some of them are lacking confidence, they’re a little bit shy, a little unsure. As the camp goes on, they start to have fun, they make new friends, they’re high-fiving, low-fiving and encouraging each other,” McCormick said.
The basketball camp isn’t just about shooting hoops. The Michigan Elite 25 program aims to do more.
“We talk about things like having a great handshake and a big smile when you meet somebody. We talk about how important it is to avoid bullying… those are all important lessons that we emphasize,” McCormick said.
Landry hopes the camp will help her skills in the future.
“I hope for it to inspire me to maybe do basketball next year,” Landry said.
For McCormick, the camp is a way for him to give back.
“To try and improve the culture of basketball in our state and I just, my favorite thing is to spend time with kids, it combines two things I love. Basketball and teaching,” McCormick said.
Tim McCormick is one of the founders of the Michigan Elite 25 and has been coaching kids about basketball and leadership for the past seven years.
