Former NFL player and Saginaw-native Charles Rogers has died.
Rogers’ former coach at Saginaw High School, Donald Durrett, confirmed the news to TV5 Monday morning.
After high school, Rogers played college football for Michigan State University from 2000 to 2002 before being drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2003.
He was 38.
