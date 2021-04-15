A former Osceola County sheriff’s deputy was sentenced to prison for child sex crimes.
Andrew Wernette, 39, of Reed City, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime, aggravated possession of child sexually abusive activity, distributing or promoting child sexually abusive material, larceny in a building, possession of a controlled substance – morphine, possession of a controlled substance – OxyContin, and maintaining a drug house.
Wernette was sentenced to a minimum of three years and four months on Tuesday in Osceola County 49th Circuit Court. Judge Scott Hill-Kennedy ordered all counts to be served concurrently. In addition, Wernette must register as a tier two sex offender.
“This defendant took advantage of the position he held as a law enforcement officer to obtain various drugs for his personal use and engaged in extremely disturbing acts that exploited minors. We must not stand for this immoral behavior and this office will continue to take action to enforce the law and protect children in this state,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said.
Police discovered more than 100 images and videos of child sexually abusive material on Wernette’s computers and cell phone after executing a search warrant, Nessel’s office said. The search warrant was performed after law enforcement received a tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.