A former Osceola County sheriff's deputy has pleaded guilty to multiple child pornography and drug charges.
Andrew Wernette, 39, of Reed City, entered the plea on Feb. 26. He pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime, child sexually abusive activity - aggravated possession, child sexually abusive material - distributing or promoting, larceny in a building, possession of morphine, possession of OxyContin, and maintaining a drug house.
“The crimes this defendant has now pled guilty to are extremely disturbing,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “Children must never be taken advantage of, and this office will take aggressive action to ensure the laws that protect them are enforced and those individuals who exploit minors or support that immoral behavior are punished.”
Police found more than 100 videos and images of child sexually abusive material on Wernette’s cell phone and computers, the Attorney General's Office said. The execution of a search warrant was done after a tip was given to authorities.
On Sept. 14, 2020, Michigan State Police investigated and arrested Wernette.
Wernette was originally charged with additional counts of child sexually abusive activity, a felony-controlled substance and using a computer to commit a crime, but those charges were dismissed following his plea, the Attorney General’s Office said.
Wernette is scheduled to be sentenced on March 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.