The former chief of police of Oakley in Saginaw County learned his fate Thursday in U.S. District Court.
Ex-Top Cop to be sentenced in Federal Court
Robert Reznick was sentenced to spend one year and one day in prison followed by a year of supervised release for a two-count indictment involving tax evasion and wire fraud.
Reznick pleaded guilty in March to the charges after an investigation found Reznick allegedly concocted what was called a “pay-to-play” police reserve program.
Residents could volunteer as officers by giving the village of Oakley donations. Then they would receive an enhanced gun permit and a badge.
According to court documents federal agents confiscated nine firearms, three bags of money and computer equipment from two properties. Agents also collected a box of police reservist membership information from his garage.
Along with prison time, Reznick will pay nearly $125,000 in restitution and court costs. His sentence will be served concurrently.
Reznick will be transported to federal prison on a date to be set by the judge.
