Former priest Robert DeLand has been released from prison and is on parole.
He was released from a facility in Marquette Tuesday morning, April 27.
DeLand was sentenced to two to 15 years in prison with five years of probation on April 25, 2019, after he was accused of sexually abusing young men.
DeLand was a pastor at St. Agnes Church in Freeland. He was arrested in 2018 when three men came forward and accused him of sexual assault.
