Former priest, Robert Deland, who was accused of sexually abusing young men will be released on parole.
Two board members of the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) voted in favor of his parole on Dec. 29, 2020. According to MDOC, he will likely be released sometime in April.
Deland was sentenced to 2-15 years and five years’ probation in 2019.
DeLand was once a pastor at St. Agnes Church in Freeland, he also volunteered at Freeland High School. He was arrested in 2018 when three men came forward accusing him of sexual assault and other crimes.
DeLand must register pursuant to the sex offender registration act.
The exact conditions and time of his parole has not been set.
