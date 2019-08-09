A former Mid-Michigan probation officer is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.
"It's another sad case,” said Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene. “I mean the first thing is you want to look at and respect the courage of a victim in coming forward. These are always difficult circumstances."
Ryan Purdy, 48, has been charged with 58 charges pertaining to the assaults that allegedly happened between 2013 and 2018.
He was arraigned in Tuscola County on Thursday, Aug. 8.
Reene said Purdy lived in the same house as the victim at one time.
"I wish I could tell you that we're shocked,” Reene said “We're not [shocked] by much of anything anymore."
Purdy’s attorney Brian Jean is adamant his client is innocent.
"This isn't an issue to determine whether or not somebody is morally culpable,” Jean said. “It's an issue to determine whether or not somebody is legally culpable."
Jean tells us purdy was able to post bond after being arraigned on 58 felony charges Thursday. He has to wear a GPS tether.
Jean did not want to get into the specifics of the case. But he is confident when all the facts come out in court his client will be vindicated.
"We entered a not guilty plea for a reason,” Jean said. “And we believe that at the end of the day, when this case is heard by a jury, that they will absolutely come back with a verdict of not guilty."
For his part, Reene has his eyes on a conviction. He is confident he will get justice for the alleged victim.
"We're confident that the evidence exists to establish the commission of each of those offenses," Reene said.
