A former probation officer convicted of criminal sex charges was sentenced in the Tuscola County Circuit Court.

Ryan Purdy was sentenced on Monday, Oct. 11 to a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison and has been ordered to pay $802 in costs and fines. He was convicted by a jury on six counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree and three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree.

Purdy is a former probation officer convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage girl. The Tuscola County Prosecutor’s Office dismissed 40 of his original charges after the police report revealed the girl was actually 16-years-old, the legal age of consent.

The prosecutor’s office said Purdy became involved in a relationship with the victim’s mother and ultimately preyed upon the teenage girl for years.