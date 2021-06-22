A former mid-Michigan probation officer was convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.
On June 21, a jury found Ryan Christopher Purdy, 49, of Mayville, guilty of six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. The crimes happened between 2014 and 2018, according to the Tuscola County Prosecutor’s Office.
The prosecutor’s office dismissed additional counts that pertained to the victim’s age after further information was obtained during the trial.
“A specific time frame was at issue involving the victim’s 16th birthday, not the defendant’s actions and conduct which remained consistent and shocked the conscience,” Prosecutor Mark Reene said in a press release.
Purdy initially met the victim when she was between 8 and 10-years-old. He ultimately became involved in a relationship with her mother and preyed upon her, the prosecutor’s office said.
Purdy is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 10.
