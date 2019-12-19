President Trump impeached at the same time as his speech in Battle Creek Wednesday night.
"Through their depraved actions today, crazy Nancy Pelosi's house democrats have branded themselves with an eternal mark of shame,” the President said. “It really is, it's a disgrace."
President Trump's impeachment is something former political science professor Paul Rozycki says he's never seen anything like.
“Especially a year before an election,” Rozycki said. “To have the impeachment and major rallies going on at the same time was almost a surreal experience."
He says President Donald Trump's impeachment stands out from the impeachments of Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton because of the deep divide in party lines.
“It was the republicans who did Nixon in,” Rozycki said. “When they came in and said it was true, Nixon was out. For Clinton it was somewhat partisan, but there were a number who crossed over the aisle to vote for the other party. But here with only a couple minor exceptions, it was almost a pure party line vote."
At the rally President Trump said, "Every single republican voted for us, almost 200."
Now the Senate's vote will decide if President Trump is removed from office, a two thirds majority would be needed. That means 20 republicans would have to switch sides.
"The reality is he'll be acquitted,” Rozycki said. “There's little doubt about that, barring some enormously explosive charges and that hasn't happened yet."
Rozycki says the impeachment will leave a stain on Trump's presidency but questions how big of an impact it'll really have.
"I don't know if it'll be that big of an issue for the Trump campaign in 2020," he said. "That ballot box on November 3rd, I think we're going to have crowds like we've never had."
A date hasn't been set for the senate hearing, it could be as early as January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.