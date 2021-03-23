More than 20 years ago, an elementary school student was shot and killed in Genesee County. The prosecutor at the time is concerned that while the country is better prepared for school shootings, not enough has been done to protect the public against mass shootings.
“The community was traumatized by the shooting death of Kayla Rolland, they couldn’t make sense of it,” former Genesee County Prosecutor Art Busch said.
In February of 2000, one of the first school shootings to shock the nation happened in Mt. Morris Township at Buell Elementary.
“A 6-year-old classmate brought a gun to school, took it to school and shot and killed her in the classroom,” Busch said.
Kayla Rolland was just 6-years-old. The incident left her family, the community and nation grieving.
“During that period of time, there was a great debate in America about gun control, whether or not there should be an extension of the assault weapons ban,” he said.
Fast forward 20 years later, Tuesday, the nation is still trying to make sense of shootings at schools and more recently, public places. Last week, eight Asian Americans were killed at Atlanta area massage parlors. And Monday night, 10 people were killed at a Boulder, Colorado supermarket.
“These shootings have been a parade nonstop almost ever since that ban went out of effect,” Busch said.
Busch was the Genesee County prosecutor at the time of Rolland’s death. He says some progress has been made in preventing school shootings.
“We’re much better prepared for what might happen in a school either through prevention, keeping people from bringing guns into schools, and so forth,” he said.
He doesn't believe any progress has been made when it comes to mass public shootings.
“Much of this is preventable,” Busch said. “There’s no reason not to have laws on the books that says if you’re going to buy a gun, you’re going to have to get checked out, you’re going to have to qualify. Especially if you’ve had a mental health history.”
Busch also said powerful assault weapons need to be banned or else the shootings will continue, and the nation will become numb to the numbers.
