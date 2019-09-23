The sign reads “condemned” at a Mid-Michigan motel
In a letter posted on the facility’s door, the city said that “because the property is a danger to human life and the public welfare due to the inadequate maintenance and the unsafe condition”, all employees and occupants had to vacate by noon on September 20.
City officials said the owner of the Midland Motor Inn failed to fix violations and it has left some residents without a home.
"It's very stressful on me," said former Midland Motor Inn resident Bob Delaney.
Having to pick up and leave home isn't easy on anyone, especially in Delaney’s case.
Delaney said he has cancer and multiple sclerosis and said he had to vacate the motel after Midland city officials condemned the building on Friday.
Delaney says he thinks the owner should've done more to prevent this from happening.
"They had the notification on their door that it was going to be shut down because they did not comply to the safety of the residents that were there and things that they needed repaired,” Delaney said. “And on Friday they only gave us like a two, three-hour notice to get out."
He reached out to TV5 from his new home, the Monnie Lynn Motel in Bay County, hoping that we could ask the owner why the necessary repairs weren't made at the Midland Motor Inn.
"It's horrible,” he said. “You don't treat another human being like that. You know especially when they're disabled and they're homeless."
TV5 has since learned the owner of the Midland Motor Inn also owns the Monnie Lynn Motel.
Delaney tells TV5 he was forced to leave the Monnie Lynn after speaking to our reporter.
The owner of the two motels told us he has no comment.
In addition, a “collapse zone” surrounding the front building must be established “of one and one half times the height of the front building no later than noon on Tuesday, October 1, 2019” the city added.
The Midland Motor Inn is located at 1815 S. Saginaw Road.
