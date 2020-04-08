The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the passing of former Sheriff Francis Staley.
According to the department, Sheriff Staley was the county’s 23rd sheriff, serving from 2000 to 2008 when he retired.
Deputies said Staley loved serving his community and was always proud of his service as the people's law enforcement leader. They said he believed strongly in his deputies and the agency is a part of the community. He loved every part of our County and had a long history of over 6 decades in the Houghton Lake area.
In a Facebook post, deputies expressed their sorrow and said Staley will be missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.