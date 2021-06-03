The former director of the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Center has been arraigned on an embezzling charge.
Lisa Stoffel was arraigned on June 2 on one count of embezzling more than $1,000 but less than $20,000. Her bond was set at $20,000.
She resigned from her position in July 2018 after questions were raised about her educational background. The position requires a degree in business, public relations, communications, public administration, public health, veterinary or animal sciences, law, or a related degree.
Stoffel is due back in court for a remote hearing scheduled for June 10.
